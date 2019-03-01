Buckeyes suspend center Wesson for violation

Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson, who leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounds, has been suspended for a violation of athletics department policy, coach Chris Holtmann announced Friday.

Wesson, a sophomore who is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, will return this season, according to a school release.

He had his third double-double of the season in the Buckeyes' 90-70 win over Iowa on Tuesday, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Ohio State (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten) is a No. 9 seed in the latest Bracketology projections by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, but the Buckeyes likely need another win or two to feel safe on Selection Sunday. They travel to No. 14 Purdue on Saturday then finish at Northwestern and home vs. No. 19 Wisconsin before the Big Ten tournament.

With a lack of size behind Wesson, expect Holtmann to rely heavily on sophomore forward Kyle Young down low. Young is averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds off the bench this season.