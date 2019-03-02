Duke to face Miami without Zion for third straight

        <
          Duke will be without star freshman Zion Williamson for the third straight game Saturday when it hosts Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

          Williamson, the Blue Devils' leader in rebounding, blocks and steals and their second-leading scorer, injured his knee on the first possession of Duke's loss to North Carolina two weeks ago. The injury was considered a Grade 1 sprain, and coach Mike Krzyzewski has suggested Williamson will return to action at some point but that the team is not putting a timeline on his recovery.

          Without Williamson against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Duke lost for the fourth time this season, with a clear vacuum in the low post.

          "We're used to having Zion down there," Duke forward Cam Reddish said after the game. "He gives us everything we need. We're trying to adjust to not having him, and day by day we're getting there, but hopefully, we'll have him back soon."

          Duke has three games remaining before the ACC tournament: Saturday vs. Miami, Tuesday hosting Wake Forest and March 9 at rival North Carolina.

