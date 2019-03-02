Roy Williams helped off court during UNC game

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams falls to a knee during their game vs. Clemson and is assisted back to the locker room. (1:26)

Roy Williams exited North Carolina's matchup at Clemson on Saturday after falling to a knee late in the first half due to what the school said was another bout with vertigo.

With 55 seconds to go before the break, play was stopped as Williams fell to one knee in front of the Tar Heels' bench. Players, assistants, medical personal and others surrounded him before two individuals lifted him up and walked with him back to the locker room.

He waved to the crowd -- Clemson fans cheered -- as he left the court.

Editor's Picks Power Rankings: Tennessee routs Kentucky Tennessee got revenge over Kentucky in Knoxville on Saturday, but did that shake up the power rankings?

North Carolina officials said at the start of the second half that Williams was feeling better but was not expected to return.

Williams, 68, has been open about his bouts with vertigo, which causes dizzy spells in those who suffer from the condition. He suffered a similar-looking incident at Boston College in 2016.

With about a minute to go in the first half on Saturday, Clemson coach Brad Brownell yelled, "Hold up!" to an official as he saw Williams fall to one knee in front of his team's bench.

After Williams left the game, Steve Robinson, his top assistant, coached the remainder of the first half and into the second.

North Carolina entered the break ahead 39-35.