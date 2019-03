Nevada's Caleb Martin throws down a ridiculous dunk, but it's negated when Utah State's Sam Merrill draws a charging foul. (0:27)

Nevada coach Eric Musselman had to be restrained by police after an expletive-laced tirade outside the locker room and Wolf Pack forward Jordan Caroline punched a glass fire extinguisher case after Saturday's game against Utah State in Logan, Utah.

Utah State upset No. 12 Nevada 81-76 to take over first place in the Mountain West Conference by a half-game.

Fans rushed onto the court immediately following the final whistle while Nevada players were ushered toward a hallway leading to the locker rooms.

Video posted online by KUTV2 in Salt Lake City showed an agitated Caroline yelling and punching in the glass of a fire extinguisher case. He then had to be held back from returning back up the hallway.

Nevada staff could then be heard on video yelling at police officers about fans on the court who allegedly touched Wolf Pack players.

Nevada did not make players or coaches available to media following the game.

"We are working with officials from the Mountain West Conference and Utah State to gather more information about the events that occurred this evening in Logan," a Nevada spokesperson said.