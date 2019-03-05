Zion to miss another game for No. 4 Blue Devils

Paul Pierce and Brian Windhorst discuss whether Zion Williamson will play for Duke in March while recovering from his knee injury. (0:32)

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday's game against Wake Forest as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

It will be the fourth consecutive missed game for Williamson, who leads the fourth-ranked Blue Devils in rebounding, blocks and steals and is their second-leading scorer.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said this past weekend that the Blue Devils "can't and won't" rush Williamson back onto the court until he's fully healthy.

Williamson suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain on the first possession of a loss to North Carolina two weeks ago. Without him in the starting lineup, Duke has beat Syracuse and Miami but lost to Virginia Tech.