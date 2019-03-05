        <
          Zion misses another game for No. 4 Blue Devils

          Will Zion ever play again at Duke?

          Paul Pierce and Brian Windhorst discuss whether Zion Williamson will play for Duke in March while recovering from his knee injury.

          Duke star freshman Zion Williamson missed Tuesday night's game against Wake Forest as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

          It marked the fourth consecutive missed game for Williamson, who leads the fourth-ranked Blue Devils in rebounding, blocks and steals and is their second-leading scorer.

          Coach Mike Krzyzewski said this past weekend that the Blue Devils "can't and won't" rush Williamson back onto the court until he's fully healthy.

          Williamson suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain on the first possession of a loss to North Carolina two weeks ago. Without him in the starting lineup, Duke has beat Syracuse and Miami but lost to Virginia Tech.

