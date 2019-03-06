Minnesota forward Curry (foot) done for season

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota forward Eric Curry will miss the remainder of the season with a right foot injury.

The Golden Gophers announced shortly before their game against Purdue on Tuesday night that Curry was hurt earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore, who redshirted last season while recovering from a knee injury, averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 18.7 minutes in 15 games.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has often said how impressed he has been by the attitude and effort shown by Curry, who missed the first 12 games of this season while recovering from a second procedure on his knee.

Curry started five games, but he has been coming off the bench while freshman Daniel Oturu starts next to senior Jordan Murphy in the frontcourt.