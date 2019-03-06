Vols students protest after campus controversy

A group of about 40 Tennessee students protested during the Volunteers' win Tuesday night against Mississippi State over last week's racially charged posting on Snapchat that has created a furor on campus.

The students, dressed in black and stationed behind the Tennessee basket during the first half, remained seated during the national anthem with fists raised. They chanted several anti-racism slogans during the game, before quietly walking out early in the second half, again with fists raised.

The school said Monday it was still deciding how to handle discipline in relation to a Snapchat image showing four people -- two in blackface -- with a caption that read, "We for racial equality boys. Bout to get this free college now that I'm black let's gooooo #blacklivesmatter."

The four appear to be Tennessee students, and while the school has condemned the photo and caption, it has indicated that the students are unlikely to be expelled.

Vice Chancellor for Student Life Vince Carilli said Monday that he saw it as an expression of First Amendment rights, a stance that has not been received well around campus.