New indictment filed against Code, Dawkins

The federal government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins, whom prosecutors accuse of bribing college basketball assistant coaches to steer their players toward Dawkins' fledgling sports management agency and certain financial planners once they turned pro.

The superseding indictment included additional allegations against Code and Dawkins but no new criminal charges.

The new allegations allege that Code arranged for Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy and TCU assistant coach Corey Barker to meet with Dawkins and others in a Las Vegas hotel room on July 28, 2017.

During those meetings, the government alleges, Barker and Murphy discussed players they could influence and accepted $6,000 in bribes to steer their players toward Dawkins' new agency.

In the indictment, prosecutors identify the coaches as Coach-1 from a school in Nebraska and Coach-2 from a school in Texas.

The indictment alleges that during a phone call between Barker and Dawkins on Sept. 6, 2017, Dawkins asked Barker to arrange a meeting with one of TCU's current players. Barker allegedly responded that the player was likely to be drafted by an NBA team and that it would be a "layup" for Dawkins to sign him as a client.

Sources told ESPN they are Murphy, who grew up with Dawkins in Saginaw, Michigan, and Barker, respectively.

Code and Dawkins are also accused of bribing three former assistant coaches -- Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson, USC's Tony Bland and Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans -- to influence their players once they turned pro.

Bland, Evans and Richardson accepted plea deals with federal prosecutors. It's unclear whether they will testify at the April 22 trial at U.S. District Court in New York.

Barker is in his second season with the Horned Frogs after previously coaching at Louisiana Tech, Bowling Green and Arkansas State.

Murphy is in his fourth season with the Bluejays and previously coached at Boston College and Rhode Island.

An Outside the Lines analysis of Dawkins' cellphone records from May 3, 2017, to July 2, 2017, shows there were at least nine calls with Creighton coach Greg McDermott's phone number. On Tuesday, Code and Dawkins were sentenced to six months in a federal minimum-security prison in a separate federal criminal case. They were accused of conspiring to funnel money from Adidas to the families of high-profile recruits to influence them to sign with Adidas-sponsored schools, including Kansas, Louisville and NC State.