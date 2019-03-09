Ref in WMU-CMU tilt collapses; in stable condition

An official calling Friday's game between Western Michigan and Central Michigan collapsed in the first half and was taken to a local hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Ed Phillips, who was one of three officials in the game, is in stable condition, a Western Michigan spokesperson told MLive.com.

Phillips collapsed with 8 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half near the Western Michigan bench. He was treated by medical personnel before being carted off.

The incident caused the game to be delayed for nearly an hour. Central Michigan topped Western Michigan 82-75.