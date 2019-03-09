        <
          Bolden exits Duke loss early with sprained MCL

          Bolden helped off court after hard fall

          Duke junior Marques Bolden has to be helped off the court after going down with a left leg injury. (1:33)

          8:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Duke's rivalry with North Carolina took another turn for the worse Saturday night.

          Marques Bolden, the No. 4 Blue Devils' primary big man, suffered a left MCL sprain just minutes into the team's 79-70 loss to the No. 3 Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

          Bolden, a starter, came down awkwardly while blocking a shot on a Tar Heels fast break at the 17-minute, 27-second mark of the opening half. He stayed down for several minutes before needing assistance to leave the court.

          Duke announced just ahead of the second-half tipoff that Bolden would not return. The junior entered the game averaging 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

          Speaking after the Blue Devils' loss, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he's unsure the severity of the injury.

          "I don't know degree, the level, 1, 2 ... I don't that," he said. "But it's not an ACL, so it's good for that kid."

          The injury marked the second time this season a Duke player has exited with an injury just minutes into a game against North Carolina.

          The first time these teams met, last month, star freshman Zion Williamson suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain when his sneaker split on the Blue Devils' first possession of the game. Williamson hasn't played since.

