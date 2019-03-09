Zion set for first full practice; Bolden sprains MCL

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski remains hopeful that Zion Williamson returns Thursday for the ACC tournament, after getting back into game shape. (0:26)

Duke's regular season ended Saturday night with a 79-70 loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The good news: Injured star freshman Zion Williamson is set for his first full practice Monday and is still expected to rejoin the team for its first ACC tournament game Thursday.

The bad: Starting center Marques Bolden suffered a sprained left MCL just minutes into Saturday's contest, and his status going forward is unknown.

Williamson missed his fifth full game Saturday because of a sprained right knee suffered when his sneaker split during Duke's first matchup against the Tar Heels last month, also a Blue Devils loss. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been cautious with the projected No. 1 overall draft pick's return, but he said after Saturday night's tilt that Williamson is set to take part in his first full practice Monday.

"I think we'll get Zion back for Thursday," Krzyzewski said. "He worked out this morning -- again, no contact -- but Monday, there will be. Hopefully, we'll get a couple good days of practice where he can be 5-on-5, and then see how that goes. But the way he looks right now, I think it's just a matter of getting in shape, getting in game shape, and going forward."

Williamson is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds this season. Duke (26-5, 14-4 ACC) is 3-3 in the nearly six full games without him.

Krzyzewski doesn't think his team will need time to adjust once Williamson returns.

"These guys will react quickly," he said. "It depends on Zion, his shape, but I think they'll respond real quick."

Bolden, a starter, fell into the basket support and injured his left knee while picking up a foul on a block attempt at the 17-minute, 27-second mark of the opening half. He stayed down for several minutes before needing assistance to leave the court.

Duke announced just ahead of the second-half tipoff that Bolden would not return. The junior entered the game averaging 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Krzyzewski said he is unsure of the severity of the injury.

"I don't know degree, the level, 1, 2 ... I don't know that," he said. "But it's not an ACL, so it's good for that kid."

Krzyzewski also said that Duke has prepared to fill Bolden's role, unlike what happened with Williamson.

"Marques had more of a limited role than Zion or Tre [Jones] would have," the coach said. "We were good today."

Information from ESPN's David Hale was used in this report.