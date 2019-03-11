Wildcats' Wade questionable for Big 12 tourney

Kansas State senior Dean Wade is questionable for this week's Big 12 tournament after experiencing discomfort in his foot, coach Bruce Weber said Sunday.

Wade, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, reported the discomfort to medical staff after scoring 11 points in Saturday's 68-53 victory Oklahoma, according to the school.

Kansas State forward Dean Wade scored 11 points in the Wildcats' victory over Oklahoma on Saturday, but reported discomfort in his foot after the game. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Wade will be treated and evaluated before Thursday's game in Kansas City, Missouri, against the winner of TCU-Oklahoma State, the school said.

"I have got to see how Dean is," Weber told reporters Saturday night. "That will be the determining factor. Every day I kind of hope and pray that we have been able to practice a little bit. You can see we are a little better. Dean is a little better, moving better. I have got to protect them and their future. Obviously, we want to be ready for the NCAA tournament."

Wade has been dealing with foot issues. He missed several weeks earlier this season with a right foot injury.

Wade is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats (24-7).