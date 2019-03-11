        <
          Mich. St. expects Ward back for Big Ten tourney

          1:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 6 Michigan State expects forward Nick Ward to play in the Big Ten tournament.

          Coach Tom Izzo says he isn't sure how much the 6-foot-9 junior will be able to play in his return from Feb. 17 surgery on his left hand. The top-seeded Spartans will face the winner of the Ohio State-Indiana game Friday in the conference quarterfinals.

          Ward is Michigan State's second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game.

          The Spartans (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) won a second straight Big Ten regular-season championship with Ward out for the last five games and third-leading scorer Joshua Langford missing the last 18 games with an injured left foot that needed season-ending surgery.

