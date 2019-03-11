Vick, on leave of absence, won't return to KU

Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick will not return to the Jayhawks this season, Bill Self told reporters Monday.

Vick took a leave of absence from the team in early February to tend to "personal matters" and missed the final eight games of the regular season.

"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention, and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," Self said at the time. "During this time, we will respect Lagerald's privacy. There is no timetable for his return."

Lagerald Vick's senior season at Kansas is over, according to coach Bill Self. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Vick's mother told The Kansas City Star last month that she needed him home in Memphis, Tennessee, "for a couple weeks."

Kansas is 6-2 without Vick, but the Jayhawks' streak of consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles ended last week at 14. In Vick's absence, Self has relied more heavily on freshman Ochai Agbaji, who was expected to redshirt this season before being thrust into the rotation in early January. Freshman big man David McCormack has also seen his time increase, while junior Mitch Lightfoot is playing a key role off the bench.

Vick, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range this season.

Kansas finished third in the Big 12 standings and will face Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament Thursday.