          Ohio State's Wesson to play in Big Ten tourney

          2:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson will play in the Big Ten tournament after missing the past three games because of a suspension.

          Coach Chris Holtmann announced the status of his star player Monday during a Big Ten coaches conference. No. 8 seed Ohio State opens against No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday in Chicago.

          Wesson was suspended March 1 for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy.

          The 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore was Ohio State's leading scorer and rebounder when he was suspended. Without Wesson, Ohio State lost at Purdue and Northwestern and then at home in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin.

