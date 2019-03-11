Zion named ACC's top player, rookie of the year

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Duke freshman Zion Williamson has been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference's player and rookie of the year, and Virginia's Tony Bennett was picked as coach of the year.

The ACC on Monday announced its award winners following a vote of 55 media members and the league's 15 head coaches.

Williamson received 49 votes for the overall award and 47 for the rookie award. Bennett had 30 votes to claim his fourth coaching award in 10 seasons with the Cavaliers.

Williamson and teammate RJ Barrett were joined on the first team by North Carolina's Cam Johnson and two players from Virginia: Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter, the league's defensive player of the year.