Duke center Bolden to miss ACC tournament

Injured Duke center Marques Bolden will miss the ACC tournament, coach Mike Krzyzewski has confirmed.

Bolden was hurt just minutes into Duke's loss at North Carolina on Saturday, and Krzyzewski said after the game that he had suffered an MCL sprain.

The coach confirmed Bolden would be out of action for at least a week in the Duke Basketball Report released Monday on the university's website.

"There's no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament," Krzyzewski said. "Whatever grade [the sprain] is, he's not going to be well in one week, then we'll see."

The junior entered the UNC game averaging 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Krzyzewski also reiterated that Duke "should" have Zion Williamson ready for the conference tournament after the star freshman missed the past five games with a knee sprain.