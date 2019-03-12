Thiam dismissed by Rutgers, faces deportation

Rutgers forward Issa Thiam has been dismissed from the team and faces deportation after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Thiam, a 22-year-old junior from Dakar, Senegal, is accused of slapping a woman and swinging a knife at her after she refused to give up her cellphone.

According to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by NJ.com, the woman "stated that the defendant threatened to take her life, and made references to previous incidents in which he had used knives to threaten her with serious bodily harm and/or death."

The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney said after Thiam's release from jail Tuesday that his client is "still in shock."

Thiam was suspended indefinitely after his arrest Friday and dismissed from the team Monday.

NJ.com reports Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell says the team has had many obstacles this year and that this is another one it will have to fight through.

Thiam has been ordered to surrender his passport. A judge has also barred him from the Rutgers campus.

