Ohio, coach Phillips parting ways after 5 seasons

Ohio head coach Saul Phillips will not return next season, the school announced Wednesday morning.

"We are making a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program," athletic director Jim Schaus said in a news release. "I do not believe that our men's basketball program, that has a rich tradition of excellence, is where we need to be in terms of consistent, on-court success."

Phillips was hired in 2014 after seven seasons at North Dakota State, where he went to the NCAA tournament on two occasions. He wasn't able to replicate that same success at Ohio, failing to reach the NCAA tournament in each of his five seasons. The Bobcats won 20-plus games in 2016 and 2017, but struggled the past two seasons. Last season, they finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference. Ohio finished last in the East Division this season, going 14-17 and 6-12 in the MAC.

Overall, Phillips went 81-77 at Ohio, but just 40-50 in conference play.

"I would like to thank Saul Phillips and his staff for their dedication and service," Schaus said. "They created a very positive culture for our student-athletes and did their jobs with the utmost integrity. They are quality people, and I wish them the very best in the future."

A national search for Phillips' replacement will begin immediately.