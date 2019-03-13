Sources: William & Mary parting with Shaver

William & Mary is parting ways with head coach Tony Shaver after 16 seasons, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Shaver, 65, had been in charge of the Tribe since 2003. He never reached the NCAA tournament but shared the CAA regular-season title in 2015. William & Mary had finished in the top four of the conference in each of the six seasons before this one, winning 20 games three years in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Overall, William & Mary was 212-251 under Shaver heading into this season, when the Tribe finished 14-17 (10-8 in the CAA).

An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.