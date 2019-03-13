William & Mary parts with Shaver after 16 seasons

William & Mary is parting ways with men's basketball coach Tony Shaver after 16 seasons, the school announced Wednesday.

Shaver, 65, had been in charge of the Tribe since 2003. He never reached the NCAA tournament but shared the CAA regular-season title in 2015. William & Mary had finished in the top four of the conference in each of the six seasons before this one, winning 20 games three years in a row from 2014 to 2016.

Overall, William & Mary was 212-251 under Shaver heading into this season, when the Tribe finished 14-17 (10-8 in the CAA).

Athletic director Samantha K. Huge said in a statement that Shaver "is a teacher not just a coach and his impact on hundreds of young men will be felt by them for years to come. However, we have high expectations for our men's basketball program, including participating in the NCAA Tournament, and we will not shy away from setting the bar high.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.