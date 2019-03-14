Source: UCLA's Singleton, Ali done for season

LAS VEGAS -- The seasons of two UCLA guards have officially ended.

A source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday night that Bruins freshman David Singleton and redshirt junior Prince Ali will miss the rest of the season because of foot injuries.

Singleton broke his foot Wednesday night in the Bruins' 79-72 win over Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. Ali's season is over because of plantar fasciitis, which caused him to miss UCLA's last six games.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report Singleton's injury, which he later confirmed in a tweet:

I've gave it my all this season. I can't wait until year 2 at UCLA. I wish all my brothers luck in the tournament. Sniper out. ✌🏾 https://t.co/m7pou1Bmbl — David Singleton III (@davesingleton34) March 14, 2019

Singleton, who played in a season-high 33 minutes on Wednesday, scored eight points and had six rebounds against the Cardinal. Singleton was averaging 5.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game and entered the Pac-12 tournament as the Pac-12's leader in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.2 percent (34 of 72 attempts).

Ali averaged 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in the 26 games he played in this season.

Singleton replaced Ali in the starting lineup in five of the last six games, including Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Bruins (17-15, 9-9 Pac-12) meet 2-seed Arizona State (21-9, 12-6) in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday. UCLA's chances of making the NCAA tournament likely rest on earning an automatic bid by winning the Pac-12 tournament, something the Bruins haven't done since 2014.