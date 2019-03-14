        <
        >

          NCAA Bracket: School colors, mascots, fight songs and notable alumni

          It's a great time to become familiar with your new favorite team's colors and to get acquainted with mascots such as Saint Louis' Billiken. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire
          10:50 PM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy Staff

          The NCAA men's basketball tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions, or want to know who else might be rooting along with you in America, we've scoured Wikipedia and googled the heck out of each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

          Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) may be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK, we put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket. We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative/you from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, we hope you do too. Go Billikens! Whatever the heck that is.

          EAST REGION

          (1) Duke Blue Devils
          Durham, N.C.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892
          Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight Song: Fight Blue Devils
          Official Color(s): Duke Blue, White
          Notable Alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

          (16) North Dakota State Bison
          Fargo, N.D.

          Conference: Summit League | Enrollment: 14,358
          Mascot: Thundar | Fight Song: On Bison
          Official Color(s): Green and Yellow
          Notable Alumni: Bob Backlund, Ihan Omar, Phil Hansen, Amy Olson

          (16) North Carolina Central Eagles
          Durham, N.C.

          Conference: MEAC | Enrollment: 9,224
          Mascot: Eagle | Fight Song: NCCU Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Maroon and Gray
          Notable Alumni: Sam Jones, Maynard Jackson

          (8) VCU Rams
          Richmond, Va.

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389
          Mascot: Rodney the Ram| Fight Song: Ram Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

          (9) UCF Knights
          Orlando, Fla.

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 68,571
          Mascot: Knightro | Fight Song: Charge On
          Official Color(s): Black and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Brandon Marshall, Daunte Culpepper, Daniel Tosh

          (5) Mississippi State Bulldogs
          Starkville, Miss.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 18,312
          Mascot: Bully | Fight Song: Hail State
          Official Color(s): Maroon and White
          Notable Alumni: Dak Prescott, Eric Moulds, Buck Showalter

          (12) Liberty Flames
          Lynchburg, Va.

          Conference: Atlantic Sun | Enrollment: 75,756
          Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Fan the Flames!
          Official Color(s): Blue, White and Red
          Notable Alumni: Sam Ponder, Sid Bream, Seth Curry

          (4) Virginia Tech Hokies
          Blacksburg, Va.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast| Enrollment: 32,304
          Mascot: HokieBird | Fight Song: Tech Triumph
          Official Color(s): Chicago Maroon and Burnt Orange
          Notable Alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

          (13) Saint Louis Billikens
          St. Louis, Mo.

          Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 12,649
          Mascot: The Billiken | Fight Song: We Hail Saint Louis U.
          Official Color(s): SLU Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: August Busch IV, Brian McBride, James Gunn, Robert Guillaume

          (6) Maryland Terrapins
          College Park, Md.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200
          Mascot: Testudo | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland
          Official Color(s): Red, White, Black and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

          (11) Belmont Bruins
          Nashville, Tenn.

          Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 8,080
          Mascot: Bruiser the Bruin | Fight Song: Go Belmont Bruins
          Official Color(s): Navy, White and Red
          Notable Alumni: Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Minnie Pearl, Stu Grimson

          (11) Temple Owls
          Philadelphia, Pa.

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 29,550
          Mascot: Hooter T. Owl | Fight Song: T for Temple U
          Official Color(s): Cherry and White
          Notable Alumni: Bob Saget, Kevin Negandhi, Kevin Hart, Kunal Nayyar, Hall & Oates, Tom Sizemore, Jesse Williams

          (3) LSU Tigers
          Baton Rouge, La.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202
          Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight Song: Fight for LSU
          Official Color(s): Purple and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

          (14) Yale Bulldogs
          New Haven, Conn.

          Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 12,312
          Mascot: Handsome Dan | Fight Song: Bulldog
          Official Color(s): Yale Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John C. Calhoun, William Howard Taft, Nathan Hale, Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, John Kerry, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown, John Bolton, Meryl Streep, Paul Newman, Jodie Foster, Edward Norton, Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes, Oliver Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Angela Bassett, Vincent Price, Henry Winkler, Paul Giamatti, James Franco, Lewis Black, Bob Woodward, Anderson Cooper, Adam Richman, Eli Whitney, Sinclair Lewis, Theo Epstein, Mike Richter and too many more to list fully.

          (7) Louisville Cardinals
          Louisville, Ky.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,640
          Mascot: Cardinal Bird | Fight Song: Fight! U of L
          Official Color(s): Red and Black
          Notable Alumni: Johnny Unitas, Diane Sawyer, Mitch McConnell, Wes Unseld, Tom Jackson

          (10) Minnesota Golden Gophers
          Minneapolis, Minn.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 51,848
          Mascot: Goldy Gopher | Fight Song: Minnesota Rouser
          Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Bob Dylan, Hubert H. Humphrey, Warren Burger, Robert M. Pirsig, Tony Dungy, Kevin McHale, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, Yanni, Kevin Sorbo, Loni Anderson, Ernie Hudson

          (2) Michigan State Spartans
          East Lansing, Mich.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019
          Mascot: Sparty | Fight Song: Victory for MSU
          Official Color(s): Green and White
          Notable Alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

          (15) Bradley Braves
          Peoria, Ill.

          Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 5,400
          Mascot: Kaboom the Gargoyle | Fight Song: Charge On!
          Official Color(s): Red and White
          Notable Alumni: Kirby Puckett, Neil Flynn, Chick Hearn

          WEST REGION

          (1) Gonzaga Bulldogs
          Spokane, Wash.

          Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964
          Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight Song: Go Gonzaga
          Official Color(s): Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

          (16) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
          Teaneck, N.J.

          Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 11,000
          Mascot: Nitro | Fight Song: Fairleigh Dickinson Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Burgundy and Blue
          Notable Alumni: John Legere, Seth Greenberg, Zygi Wilf

          (16) Prairie View A&M Panthers
          Prairie View, Texas

          Conference: SWAC | Enrollment: 9,500
          Mascot: Panther | Fight Song: Mighty Panthers
          Official Color(s): Purple and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Mr. T, Loni Love, Kirko Bangz

          (8) Syracuse Orange
          Syracuse, N.Y.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,484
          Mascot: Otto the Orange | Fight Song: Down the Field
          Official Color(s): Orange
          Notable Alumni: Joe Biden, Bob Costas, Ted Koppel, Jim Brown, Al Davis, Aaron Sorkin, Vanessa Williams, Dick Clark, Lou Reed, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tirico, Matthew Berry

          (9) Baylor Bears
          Waco, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787
          Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold| Fight Song: Old Fite
          Official Color(s): Green and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

          (5) Marquette Golden Eagles
          Milwaukee, Wis.

          Conference: Big East| Enrollment: 8,143
          Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight Song: Ring Out Ahoya
          Official Color(s): Blue and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

          Murray State Racers
          Murray, Ky.

          Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 10,495
          Mascots: Racer One, Dunker | Fight Song: The Old Grey Mare
          Official Color(s): Navy and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Jude Deveraux, W. Earl Brown, Jim Varney

          (4) Florida State Seminoles
          Tallahassee, Fla.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 41,900
          Mascot: Osceola and Renegade | Fight Song: Florida State
          Official Color(s): Garnet and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Bert Kreischer, Richard Simmons, Faye Dunaway, Hunter S. Thompson, Christine Lahti

          (13) Vermont Catamounts
          Burlington, Vt.

          Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898
          Mascot: Rally | Fight Song: Vermont Victory
          Official Color(s): Green and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey,

          (6) Buffalo Bulls
          Buffalo, N.Y.

          Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 31,503
          Mascot: Victor E. Bull | Fight Song: Victory March
          Official Color(s): Royal Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: Wolf Blitzer, Khalil Mack, Jeremy Jacobs, Ron Silver, John Walsh, Ronnie James Dio, Robert Hass

          (11) St. John's Red Storm
          New York City, N.Y.

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 16,440
          Mascot: Johnny Thunderbird | Fight Song: Fight For Old St. John's
          Official Color(s): Red and White
          Notable Alumni: Mario Cuomo, Chris Mullin, Mike Francesa, J. Cole, Victoria Gotti

          (11) Arizona State Sun Devils
          Tempe, Ariz.

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 103,530
          Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Maroon & Gold
          Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Jimmy Kimmel, Al Micheals, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Terrell Suggs, Phil Mickelson, James Harden, David Spade, Steve Allen, Nick Nolte, Linda Ronstadt,

          (3) Texas Tech Red Raiders
          Lubbock, Texas

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246
          Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight Song: Fight, Raiders, Fight
          Official Color(s): Scarlet and Black
          Notable Alumni: John Denver, Wes Welker, George Eads, Rick Husband

          (14) Northern Kentucky Norse
          Highland Heights, Ky.

          Conference: Horizon League | Enrollment: 14,566
          Mascot: Victor E. Viking | Fight Song: NKU Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black, White and Gold
          Notable Alumni: George Clooney

          (7) Nevada Wolf Pack
          Reno, Nev.

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 21,657
          Mascots: Alphie, Wolfie Jr., Luna | Fight Song: Hail to our Sturdy Team
          Official Color(s): Navy Blue and Silver
          Notable Alumni: Colin Kaepernick, Gina Carano

          (10) Florida Gators
          Gainesville, Fla.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 35,247
          Mascot: Albert and Alberta Gator | Fight Song: Orange and Blue
          Official Color(s): Orange and Blue
          Notable Alumni: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Cris Collinsworth

          (2) Michigan Wolverines
          Ann Arbor, Mich.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002
          Mascot: None | Fight Song: The Victors
          Official Color(s): Maize and Blue
          Notable Alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, Madonna, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

          (15) Montana Grizzlies
          Missoula, Mont.

          Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 10,962
          Mascot: Monte | Fight Song: Up With Montana
          Official Color(s): Maroon and Silver
          Notable Alumni: J.K. Simmons, Carroll O'Connor, Jeannette Rankin

          SOUTH

          (1) Virginia Cavaliers
          Charlottesville, Va.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360
          Mascot: Cavalier | Fight Song: The Cavalier Song
          Official Color(s): Orange and Blue
          Notable Alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

          (16) Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
          Boiling Springs, N.C.

          Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 5,000
          Mascot: Mac the Bulldog | Fight Song: Gardner-Webb University Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Scarlet, White and Black
          Notable Alumni: Artis Gilmore, Sara McMann

          (8) Ole Miss Rebels
          University, Miss.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 18,737
          Mascot: Tony the Landshark | Fight Song: Forward Rebels
          Official Color(s): Cardinal Red and Navy Blue
          Notable Alumni: Eli and Archie Manning, Michael Oher, John Grisham, William Faulkner

          (9) Oklahoma Sooners
          Norman, Okla.

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 31,702
          Mascot: Boomer and Sooner | Fight Song: Boomer Sooner
          Official Color(s): Crimson and Cream
          Notable Alumni: Blake Griffin, Adrian Peterson, James Garner, Olivia Munn, Ed Harris

          (5) Wisconsin Badgers
          Madison, Wis.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413
          Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight Song: On, Wisconisin!
          Official Color(s): Cardinal and White
          Notable Alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

          (12) Oregon Ducks
          Eugene, Ore.

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 22,760
          Mascot: The Oregon Duck | Fight Song: Mighty Oregon
          Official Color(s): Green and Yellow
          Notable Alumni: Phil Knight, Steve Prefontaine, Ann Bancroft, Chael Sonnen, Kaitlin Olson, Howard Hesseman, Lindsay Wagner

          (4) Kansas State Wildcats
          Manhattan, Kan.

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 22,221
          Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: Wildcat Victory
          Official Color(s): Royal Purple
          Notable Alumni: Kirstie Alley, Erin Brockovich, Eric Stonestreet

          (13) UC Irvine Anteaters
          Irvine, Calif.

          Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 35,220
          Mascot: Peter the Anteater | Fight Song: Anteaters, Go!
          Official Color(s): Blue and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Scott Brooks, Jon Lovitz, Greg Louganis, McG

          (6) Villanova Wildcats
          Villanova, Pa.

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500
          Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight Song: V for Villanova
          Official Color(s): Navy, Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

          (11) Saint Mary's Gaels
          Moraga, Calif.

          Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916
          Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight Song: On To Victory
          Official Color(s): Navy, Red and Silver
          Notable Alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

          (3) Purdue Boilermakers
          West Lafayette, Ind.

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411
          Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight Song: Hail Purdue!
          Official Color(s): Old Gold and Black
          Notable Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

          (15) Old Dominion Monarchs
          Norfolk, Va.

          Conference: USA | Enrollment: 25,000
          Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Fight, Old Dominion!
          Official Color(s): Slate Blue, Silver and Light Blue
          Notable Alumni: Nancy Lieberman, Justin Verlander, Jay Harris, Ben Bailey

          (7) Cincinnati Bearcats
          Cincinnati, Ohio

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 26,608
          Mascot: UC Bearcat | Fight Song: 26,608
          Official Color(s): Red and Black
          Notable Alumni: Oscar Robertson, Sandy Koufax, George Clooney, Faith Prince

          (10) Iowa Hawkeyes
          Iowa City, Iowa

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948
          Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight Song: Iowa Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Black and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

          (2) Tennessee Volunteers
          Knoxville, Tenn.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317
          Mascot: Smokey | Fight Song: Down the Field
          Official Color(s): Tennessee Orange and Smokey
          Notable Alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

          (15) Colgate Raiders
          Hamilton, N.Y.

          Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939
          Mascot: Raider | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight
          Official Color(s): Maroon and White
          Notable Alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

          MIDWEST

          (1) North Carolina Tar Heels
          Chapel Hill, N.C.

          Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847
          Mascot: Rameses | Fight Song: I'm a Tar Heel Born
          Official Color(s): Carolina Blue, White
          Notable Alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

          (16) Iona Gaels
          New Rochelle, N.Y.

          Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 3,792
          Mascot: Killian | Fight Song: Hail to Iona
          Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Don McLean, Bud Cort, Mandy Rose

          (8) Utah State Aggies
          Logan, Utah

          Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932
          Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Hail the Utah Aggies
          Official Color(s): Navy Blue, White and Pewter Gray
          Notable Alumni: Merlin Olsen

          (9)Washington Huskies
          Seattle, Wash.

          Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,686
          Mascot: Harry the Husky | Fight Song: Bow Down to Washington
          Official Color(s): Purple and Gold
          Notable Alumni: Bruce Lee, Anna Faris, Rainn Wilson, Patrick Duffy, Ken Jennings, Kenny G, Barry White, Hope Solo

          (5) Auburn Tigers
          Auburn, Ala.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964
          Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight Song: War Eagle
          Official Color(s): Burnt Orange and Navy Blue
          Notable Alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer,

          (12) New Mexico State Aggies
          Las Cruces, N.M.

          Conference: WAC | Enrollment: 24,580
          Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight Song: Aggie Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Crimson and White
          Notable Alumni: Fredd Young, Alvy Ray Smith

          (4) Kansas Jayhawks
          Lawrence, Ks.

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510
          Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight Song: I'm a Jayhawk
          Official Color(s): Crimson and Blue
          Notable Alumni:Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

          (14) Northeastern Huskies
          Boston, Mass.

          Conference: Colonial Athletic Association | Enrollment: 25,466
          Mascot: Paws | Fight Song: All Hail Northeastern
          Official Color(s): Red and Black
          Notable Alumni: LL Cool J, Jane Curtin, Patrice O'Neal, Shawn Fanning

          (6) Iowa State Cyclones
          Ames, Iowa

          Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992
          Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight Song: ISU Fights
          Official Color(s): Cardinal and Gold
          Notable Alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

          (11) Ohio State Buckeyes
          Columbus, Ohio

          Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170
          Mascot: Brutus | Fight Song: Across the Field
          Official Color(s): Scarlett and Gray
          Notable Alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

          (3) Houston Cougars
          Houston, Texas

          Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215
          aMascot: Shasta | Fight Song: Cougar Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Scarlet and Albino
          Notable Alumni: Hakeem Olajuwan, Jim Parsons, Lil' Wayne

          (15) Georgia State Panthers
          Atlanta, Ga.

          Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 52,814
          Mascot: Pounce | Fight Song: Fight Panthers
          Official Color(s): Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: Ludacris, Julia Roberts, Lita

          (7) Wofford Terriers
          Spartanburg, S.C.

          Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 1,822
          Mascot: Boss the Terrier | Fight Song: Hail Wofford
          Official Color(s): Black and Old Gold
          Notable Alumni: Ben Ingram, Fisher DeBerry, Wendi Nix

          (10) Seton Hall Pirates
          South Orange, N.J.

          Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,818
          Mascot: The Pirate | Fight Song: Onward Setonia
          Official Color(s): Blue and White
          Notable Alumni: Dick Vitale, Bob Ley, Max Weinberg, Artie Lange

          (2) Kentucky Wildcats
          Lexington, Ky.

          Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425
          Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight Song: On, On, U of K
          Official Color(s): Wildcat Blue
          Notable Alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth,

          (15) Abilene Christian Wildcats
          Abilene, Texas

          Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 5,200
          Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: ACU Fight Song
          Official Color(s): Purple and White
          Notable Alumni: Charcandrick West, Randell "Tex" Cobb

