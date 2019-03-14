NCAA Bracket: School colors, mascots, fight songs and notable alumni

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is seeded with plenty of the usual suspects, but every year there are new mascots, school colors and fight songs to learn too. Whether you are filling out a bracket and need to find inspiration in the team's traditions, or want to know who else might be rooting along with you in America, we've scoured Wikipedia and googled the heck out of each school in the tournament to give you all the information at hand, organized by region and seeds as you'd find them on your Tournament Challenge entry.

Information was scoured from public sources, and some (including student enrollment numbers) may be slightly out of date. But we figure that's OK, we put as much effort into vetting this as you're putting into filling out your bracket. We also apologize in advance if we left off your favorite actor/athlete/politician/relative/you from the list of notable alumni. It was (probably) unintentional, and there's nothing to read into it. Frankly, for some schools, we had to stretch the definition of notable. But we had fun with this, we hope you do too. Go Billikens! Whatever the heck that is.

EAST REGION

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 15,892

Mascot: Blue Devil | Fight Song: Fight Blue Devils

Official Color(s): Duke Blue, White

Notable Alumni: Adam Silver, Ken Jeong, Richard Nixon, Melinda Gates, Ron Paul, Judy Woodruff, Jay Bilas

Conference: Summit League | Enrollment: 14,358

Mascot: Thundar | Fight Song: On Bison

Official Color(s): Green and Yellow

Notable Alumni: Bob Backlund, Ihan Omar, Phil Hansen, Amy Olson

Conference: MEAC | Enrollment: 9,224

Mascot: Eagle | Fight Song: NCCU Fight Song

Official Color(s): Maroon and Gray

Notable Alumni: Sam Jones, Maynard Jackson

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 22,389

Mascot: Rodney the Ram| Fight Song: Ram Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black and Gold

Notable Alumni: Patch Adams, David Baldacci

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 68,571

Mascot: Knightro | Fight Song: Charge On

Official Color(s): Black and Gold

Notable Alumni: Brandon Marshall, Daunte Culpepper, Daniel Tosh

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 18,312

Mascot: Bully | Fight Song: Hail State

Official Color(s): Maroon and White

Notable Alumni: Dak Prescott, Eric Moulds, Buck Showalter

Conference: Atlantic Sun | Enrollment: 75,756

Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Fan the Flames!

Official Color(s): Blue, White and Red

Notable Alumni: Sam Ponder, Sid Bream, Seth Curry

Conference: Atlantic Coast| Enrollment: 32,304

Mascot: HokieBird | Fight Song: Tech Triumph

Official Color(s): Chicago Maroon and Burnt Orange

Notable Alumni: Hoda Kotb, Michael Vick, Bruce Smith

Conference: Atlantic 10 | Enrollment: 12,649

Mascot: The Billiken | Fight Song: We Hail Saint Louis U.

Official Color(s): SLU Blue and White

Notable Alumni: August Busch IV, Brian McBride, James Gunn, Robert Guillaume

(6) Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Md.

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 41,200

Mascot: Testudo | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight for Maryland

Official Color(s): Red, White, Black and Gold

Notable Alumni: Larry David, Jim Henson, Boomer Esiason

Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 8,080

Mascot: Bruiser the Bruin | Fight Song: Go Belmont Bruins

Official Color(s): Navy, White and Red

Notable Alumni: Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Minnie Pearl, Stu Grimson

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 29,550

Mascot: Hooter T. Owl | Fight Song: T for Temple U

Official Color(s): Cherry and White

Notable Alumni: Bob Saget, Kevin Negandhi, Kevin Hart, Kunal Nayyar, Hall & Oates, Tom Sizemore, Jesse Williams

(3) LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, La.

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 45,202

Mascot: Mike the Tiger | Fight Song: Fight for LSU

Official Color(s): Purple and Gold

Notable Alumni: Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Odell Beckham Jr., Lexie Priessman, Bill Conti, Hubert H. Humphrey

(14) Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Conn.

Conference: Ivy League | Enrollment: 12,312

Mascot: Handsome Dan | Fight Song: Bulldog

Official Color(s): Yale Blue and White

Notable Alumni: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, John C. Calhoun, William Howard Taft, Nathan Hale, Dick Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Clarence Thomas, John Kerry, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown, John Bolton, Meryl Streep, Paul Newman, Jodie Foster, Edward Norton, Lupita Nyong'o, Claire Danes, Oliver Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Angela Bassett, Vincent Price, Henry Winkler, Paul Giamatti, James Franco, Lewis Black, Bob Woodward, Anderson Cooper, Adam Richman, Eli Whitney, Sinclair Lewis, Theo Epstein, Mike Richter and too many more to list fully.

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,640

Mascot: Cardinal Bird | Fight Song: Fight! U of L

Official Color(s): Red and Black

Notable Alumni: Johnny Unitas, Diane Sawyer, Mitch McConnell, Wes Unseld, Tom Jackson

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 51,848

Mascot: Goldy Gopher | Fight Song: Minnesota Rouser

Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold

Notable Alumni: Bob Dylan, Hubert H. Humphrey, Warren Burger, Robert M. Pirsig, Tony Dungy, Kevin McHale, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, Yanni, Kevin Sorbo, Loni Anderson, Ernie Hudson

(2) Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Mich.

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 50,019

Mascot: Sparty | Fight Song: Victory for MSU

Official Color(s): Green and White

Notable Alumni: Magic Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Bubba Smith, Robert Urich, Dan Gilbert, Gretchen Whitmer

Conference: Missouri Valley | Enrollment: 5,400

Mascot: Kaboom the Gargoyle | Fight Song: Charge On!

Official Color(s): Red and White

Notable Alumni: Kirby Puckett, Neil Flynn, Chick Hearn

WEST REGION

Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 4,964

Mascot: Spike the Bulldog | Fight Song: Go Gonzaga

Official Color(s): Blue and White

Notable Alumni: John Stockton, Bing Crosby

Conference: Northeast | Enrollment: 11,000

Mascot: Nitro | Fight Song: Fairleigh Dickinson Fight Song

Official Color(s): Burgundy and Blue

Notable Alumni: John Legere, Seth Greenberg, Zygi Wilf

(16) Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View, Texas

Conference: SWAC | Enrollment: 9,500

Mascot: Panther | Fight Song: Mighty Panthers

Official Color(s): Purple and Gold

Notable Alumni: Mr. T, Loni Love, Kirko Bangz

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 22,484

Mascot: Otto the Orange | Fight Song: Down the Field

Official Color(s): Orange

Notable Alumni: Joe Biden, Bob Costas, Ted Koppel, Jim Brown, Al Davis, Aaron Sorkin, Vanessa Williams, Dick Clark, Lou Reed, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tirico, Matthew Berry

(9) Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 16,787

Mascot: Bruiser & Marygold| Fight Song: Old Fite

Official Color(s): Green and Gold

Notable Alumni: Willie Nelson, Jeff Dunham, Robert Griffin III

Conference: Big East| Enrollment: 8,143

Mascot: Golden Eagle | Fight Song: Ring Out Ahoya

Official Color(s): Blue and Gold

Notable Alumni: Rick Majerus, Chris Farley, Tom Snyder, Rachel Lindsay

Conference: Ohio Valley | Enrollment: 10,495

Mascots: Racer One, Dunker | Fight Song: The Old Grey Mare

Official Color(s): Navy and Gold

Notable Alumni: Jude Deveraux, W. Earl Brown, Jim Varney

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 41,900

Mascot: Osceola and Renegade | Fight Song: Florida State

Official Color(s): Garnet and Gold

Notable Alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Bert Kreischer, Richard Simmons, Faye Dunaway, Hunter S. Thompson, Christine Lahti

Conference: America East | Enrollment: 11,898

Mascot: Rally | Fight Song: Vermont Victory

Official Color(s): Green and Gold

Notable Alumni: Ben Affleck, John Dewey,

Conference: Mid-American | Enrollment: 31,503

Mascot: Victor E. Bull | Fight Song: Victory March

Official Color(s): Royal Blue and White

Notable Alumni: Wolf Blitzer, Khalil Mack, Jeremy Jacobs, Ron Silver, John Walsh, Ronnie James Dio, Robert Hass

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 16,440

Mascot: Johnny Thunderbird | Fight Song: Fight For Old St. John's

Official Color(s): Red and White

Notable Alumni: Mario Cuomo, Chris Mullin, Mike Francesa, J. Cole, Victoria Gotti

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 103,530

Mascot: Sparky | Fight Song: Maroon & Gold

Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold

Notable Alumni: Jimmy Kimmel, Al Micheals, Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Terrell Suggs, Phil Mickelson, James Harden, David Spade, Steve Allen, Nick Nolte, Linda Ronstadt,

(3) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 38,246

Mascot: Masked Rider, Raider Red | Fight Song: Fight, Raiders, Fight

Official Color(s): Scarlet and Black

Notable Alumni: John Denver, Wes Welker, George Eads, Rick Husband

(14) Northern Kentucky Norse

Highland Heights, Ky.

Conference: Horizon League | Enrollment: 14,566

Mascot: Victor E. Viking | Fight Song: NKU Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black, White and Gold

Notable Alumni: George Clooney

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 21,657

Mascots: Alphie, Wolfie Jr., Luna | Fight Song: Hail to our Sturdy Team

Official Color(s): Navy Blue and Silver

Notable Alumni: Colin Kaepernick, Gina Carano

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 35,247

Mascot: Albert and Alberta Gator | Fight Song: Orange and Blue

Official Color(s): Orange and Blue

Notable Alumni: Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Cris Collinsworth

(2) Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 46,002

Mascot: None | Fight Song: The Victors

Official Color(s): Maize and Blue

Notable Alumni: Gerald Ford, Arthur Miller, Iggy Pop, Madonna, James Earl Jones, Lucy Liu, Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Phelps, Branch Rickey, Adam Schefter

Conference: Big Sky | Enrollment: 10,962

Mascot: Monte | Fight Song: Up With Montana

Official Color(s): Maroon and Silver

Notable Alumni: J.K. Simmons, Carroll O'Connor, Jeannette Rankin

SOUTH

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 24,360

Mascot: Cavalier | Fight Song: The Cavalier Song

Official Color(s): Orange and Blue

Notable Alumni: Woodrow Wilson, Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Georgia O'Keeffe, Richard Byrd, Tina Fey, Robert F. Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Robert Mueller, Janet Napolitano, Will Shortz, Katie Couric, David Baldacci

Conference: Big South | Enrollment: 5,000

Mascot: Mac the Bulldog | Fight Song: Gardner-Webb University Fight Song

Official Color(s): Scarlet, White and Black

Notable Alumni: Artis Gilmore, Sara McMann

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 18,737

Mascot: Tony the Landshark | Fight Song: Forward Rebels

Official Color(s): Cardinal Red and Navy Blue

Notable Alumni: Eli and Archie Manning, Michael Oher, John Grisham, William Faulkner

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 31,702

Mascot: Boomer and Sooner | Fight Song: Boomer Sooner

Official Color(s): Crimson and Cream

Notable Alumni: Blake Griffin, Adrian Peterson, James Garner, Olivia Munn, Ed Harris

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 44,413

Mascot: Bucky Badger | Fight Song: On, Wisconisin!

Official Color(s): Cardinal and White

Notable Alumni: Charles Lindbergh, Frank Lloyd Wright, Eudora Welty, Dick Cheney, Jim Lovell, Joan Cusack, Jane Kaczmarek, Don Ameche

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 22,760

Mascot: The Oregon Duck | Fight Song: Mighty Oregon

Official Color(s): Green and Yellow

Notable Alumni: Phil Knight, Steve Prefontaine, Ann Bancroft, Chael Sonnen, Kaitlin Olson, Howard Hesseman, Lindsay Wagner

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 22,221

Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: Wildcat Victory

Official Color(s): Royal Purple

Notable Alumni: Kirstie Alley, Erin Brockovich, Eric Stonestreet

Conference: Big West | Enrollment: 35,220

Mascot: Peter the Anteater | Fight Song: Anteaters, Go!

Official Color(s): Blue and Gold

Notable Alumni: Scott Brooks, Jon Lovitz, Greg Louganis, McG

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 6,500

Mascot: Will D. Cat | Fight Song: V for Villanova

Official Color(s): Navy, Blue and White

Notable Alumni: Bradley Cooper, Howie Long, Jim Croce, Don McLean, Toby Keith

Conference: West Coast | Enrollment: 2,916

Mascot: Gael Force One | Fight Song: On To Victory

Official Color(s): Navy, Red and Silver

Notable Alumni: Tony Martin, Mahershala Ali

(3) Purdue Boilermakers

West Lafayette, Ind.

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 43,411

Mascot: Boilermaker Special | Fight Song: Hail Purdue!

Official Color(s): Old Gold and Black

Notable Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, Orville Redenbacher, Jim Gaffigan, John Wooden, Drew Brees

Conference: USA | Enrollment: 25,000

Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Fight, Old Dominion!

Official Color(s): Slate Blue, Silver and Light Blue

Notable Alumni: Nancy Lieberman, Justin Verlander, Jay Harris, Ben Bailey

(7) Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati, Ohio

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 26,608

Mascot: UC Bearcat | Fight Song: 26,608

Official Color(s): Red and Black

Notable Alumni: Oscar Robertson, Sandy Koufax, George Clooney, Faith Prince

(10) Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 32,948

Mascot: Herky the Hawk | Fight Song: Iowa Fight Song

Official Color(s): Black and Gold

Notable Alumni: Tennessee Williams, John Irving, Jane Smiley, Gene Wilder, Tom Brokaw, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Arnold, Diablo Cody, Matt Bowen

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,317

Mascot: Smokey | Fight Song: Down the Field

Official Color(s): Tennessee Orange and Smokey

Notable Alumni: Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Candace Parker, Jason Witten, Chris Moneymaker, Lou Albano

Conference: Patriot League | Enrollment: 2,939

Mascot: Raider | Fight Song: Fight, Fight, Fight

Official Color(s): Maroon and White

Notable Alumni: Jay Chandrasekhar, Bob Woodruff, Mike Milbury, Ben Cohen, Andy Rooney

MIDWEST

(1) North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Conference: Atlantic Coast | Enrollment: 29,847

Mascot: Rameses | Fight Song: I'm a Tar Heel Born

Official Color(s): Carolina Blue, White

Notable Alumni: James Polk, Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Jack Palance, Stuart Scott

(16) Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, N.Y.

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic | Enrollment: 3,792

Mascot: Killian | Fight Song: Hail to Iona

Official Color(s): Maroon and Gold

Notable Alumni: Don McLean, Bud Cort, Mandy Rose

(8) Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah

Conference: Mountain West | Enrollment: 27,932

Mascot: Big Blue | Fight Song: Hail the Utah Aggies

Official Color(s): Navy Blue, White and Pewter Gray

Notable Alumni: Merlin Olsen

Conference: Pac-12 | Enrollment: 46,686

Mascot: Harry the Husky | Fight Song: Bow Down to Washington

Official Color(s): Purple and Gold

Notable Alumni: Bruce Lee, Anna Faris, Rainn Wilson, Patrick Duffy, Ken Jennings, Kenny G, Barry White, Hope Solo

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 23,964

Mascot: Aubie the Tiger | Fight Song: War Eagle

Official Color(s): Burnt Orange and Navy Blue

Notable Alumni: Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Octavia Spencer,

(12) New Mexico State Aggies

Las Cruces, N.M.

Conference: WAC | Enrollment: 24,580

Mascot: Pistol Pete | Fight Song: Aggie Fight Song

Official Color(s): Crimson and White

Notable Alumni: Fredd Young, Alvy Ray Smith

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 28,510

Mascot: Big Jay and Baby Jay | Fight Song: I'm a Jayhawk

Official Color(s): Crimson and Blue

Notable Alumni:Wilt Chamberlain, Dean Smith, Paul Rudd, Don Johnson, Rob Riggle, Scott Bakula, Nikki Glaser

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association | Enrollment: 25,466

Mascot: Paws | Fight Song: All Hail Northeastern

Official Color(s): Red and Black

Notable Alumni: LL Cool J, Jane Curtin, Patrice O'Neal, Shawn Fanning

(6) Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa

Conference: Big 12 | Enrollment: 34,992

Mascot: Cy the Cardinal | Fight Song: ISU Fights

Official Color(s): Cardinal and Gold

Notable Alumni: George Washington Carver, Lee Teng-hui

(11) Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio

Conference: Big Ten | Enrollment: 61,170

Mascot: Brutus | Fight Song: Across the Field

Official Color(s): Scarlett and Gray

Notable Alumni: Jesse Owens, Jack Nicklaus, Paul Brown, Bobby Knight, Mary Oliver, Sherrod Brown, R.L. Stine, Richard Lewis, George Steinbrenner, Alexa Bliss

(3) Houston Cougars

Houston, Texas

Conference: American Athletic | Enrollment: 37,215

aMascot: Shasta | Fight Song: Cougar Fight Song

Official Color(s): Scarlet and Albino

Notable Alumni: Hakeem Olajuwan, Jim Parsons, Lil' Wayne

Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 52,814

Mascot: Pounce | Fight Song: Fight Panthers

Official Color(s): Blue and White

Notable Alumni: Ludacris, Julia Roberts, Lita

Conference: Southern | Enrollment: 1,822

Mascot: Boss the Terrier | Fight Song: Hail Wofford

Official Color(s): Black and Old Gold

Notable Alumni: Ben Ingram, Fisher DeBerry, Wendi Nix

(10) Seton Hall Pirates

South Orange, N.J.

Conference: Big East | Enrollment: 5,818

Mascot: The Pirate | Fight Song: Onward Setonia

Official Color(s): Blue and White

Notable Alumni: Dick Vitale, Bob Ley, Max Weinberg, Artie Lange

Conference: Southeastern | Enrollment: 22,425

Mascot: The Wildcat | Fight Song: On, On, U of K

Official Color(s): Wildcat Blue

Notable Alumni: Pat Riley, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Mitch McConnell, Miss Elizabeth,

(15) Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene, Texas

Conference: Southland | Enrollment: 5,200

Mascot: Willie the Wildcat | Fight Song: ACU Fight Song

Official Color(s): Purple and White

Notable Alumni: Charcandrick West, Randell "Tex" Cobb