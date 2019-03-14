Buffalo agrees to 5-year extension with Oats

Buffalo coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new five-year contract that keeps him signed with the Bulls through the 2024 season.

Oats is also now the highest-paid coach in the Mid-American Conference. He will make $837,000 annually, the school announced.

"This new contract for Nate is extremely well deserved," athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a news release. "I have been extremely impressed on how he has built this program to one that deserves national attention and respect. I would like to thank [President] Dr. [Satish] Tripathi for his leadership and tremendous support for our student-athletes and our athletic program as a whole. Furthermore, this could not have been done without the support of our dedicated [fan] base. I look forward to working with Nate and his staff for the remainder of this season and for many years to come."

Oats was expected to be one of the hotter names on the college basketball coaching carousel this spring. He took over at Buffalo in 2015 after two seasons as an assistant coach under Bobby Hurley, and will lead the Bulls to their third NCAA tournament appearance under his watch next week.

They won the MAC last season and then beat Arizona in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and have followed that up with a top-25 ranking this season and another MAC regular-season title.

"Our family and our coaching staff are extremely thankful for the appreciation shown for the job we have done by President Tripathi, Mark Alnutt, and the entire administration at UB," Oats said in the news release. "The support from our community, fans, and boosters has been nothing short of incredible. We love it in Buffalo and look forward to continuing to build on what we have going here."

After Thursday's MAC tournament win over Akron, Oats is 93-42 at Buffalo, sitting at 29-3 (16-2 in the MAC) entering the conference tournament semifinals.