Altman, Ducks agree on extension through '25-26

LAS VEGAS -- Oregon and men's basketball coach Dana Altman have agreed to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the school announced Thursday.

Altman's extension is pending approval by the school's board of trustees and will be funded from athletic sources.

"Dana and Reva Altman are an important part of our community, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to continue to build on the tremendous success we have had over Dana's nine years as the head coach at Oregon," athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement. "We are thankful for Dana's commitment to the Ducks, and we look forward to the continued strong performance of our men's basketball program as well as Dana assuming his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in the future."

Altman is one of only six active head coaches in Division I who have a current streak of at least 22 consecutive winning seasons. Altman has a 230-95 (.708) record in nine seasons as the Ducks' coach and is six wins away from becoming Oregon's all-time winningest basketball coach.

"I am very, very grateful to President [Michael] Schill, Rob Mullens, and the University of Oregon for their support and for the faith they have shown in me here," Altman said. "I work for special people at a special place in front of special fans, and I look forward to coaching here for many years to come."

The Ducks play Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday night. Oregon (20-12, 10-8 Pac-12) is currently on the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble and probably will have to win the conference tournament to get into the Big Dance with an automatic bid.