Texas' Hayes, potential lottery pick, injures knee

Texas Longhorns freshman Jaxson Hayes, a potential top NBA draft pick, injured his left knee during Thursday's 65-57 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks and will get further evaluation, coach Shaka Smart said.

"Hopefully it's not extremely serious," Smart said. "But he was in some pain."

Jaxson Hayes, the Big 12's Freshman of the Year and No. 10 prospect according to ESPN for this June's draft, fell to the floor under the basket with 1:58 left in the quarterfinal loss to Kansas. Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports

Hayes, the Big 12's Freshman of the Year, fell to the floor under the basket with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the quarterfinal against the Jayhawks in Kansas City, Missouri. He appeared to get tangled with guard Devon Dotson. Hayes had to helped off the court and couldn't put weight on his leg.

Editor's Picks No. 17 Kansas beats Texas 65-57 in Big 12 quarterfinals Devon Dotson scored 17 points, Dedric Lawson added 16 and No. 17 Kansas pulled away in the second half for a 65-57 victory over Texas on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Hayes is ranked No. 10 among the top 100 prospects for this June's NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The 6-foot-11 forward entered Thursday averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.