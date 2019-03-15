UK gets F Travis back for Friday game vs. Bama

Kentucky senior forward Reid Travis will return from a sprained right knee when the No. 2 seed Wildcats play No. 10 seed Alabama in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis, who is averaging 11.3 points and 6. 9 rebounds, has missed the past five games because of the injury.

Kentucky coach John Calipari did not say if Reid would start, or how much he would play. Earlier this week, Calipari suggested he probably would ease Travis back into action whenever he did return.