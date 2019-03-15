GW parts ways with Joseph after 3 seasons

George Washington has parted ways with head basketball coach Maurice Joseph, the school announced.

Joseph had taken over as the interim head coach in 2016-17 after the school dismissed Mike Lonergan following an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse.

Joseph was elevated to the permanent job after winning 20 games that season, but the Colonials finished just 24-42 over the past two seasons. George Washington finished one game out of last place in the Atlantic 10 standings this season, going 9-24 overall and 4-14 in league play.

"This is a difficult day because Maurice has led this program with high integrity and has always been a great representative of George Washington University," director of athletics and recreation Tanya Vogel said in a statement. "He has been a part of our staff for eight seasons, earning a degree and meeting his wife, Kristen, a fellow GW graduate here. We hope they will always feel like a part of our family.

"This decision was necessary because we are not reaching our full potential on the court. Our university leadership and I have high expectations for what this program can achieve in the near future. We will move forward with a national search for our new head coach who will help us get back to competing for Atlantic 10 Championships and being in the conversation for NCAA bids on a regular basis."

Joseph had been an assistant coach at George Washington under Lonergan, whom he played for at Vermont, from 2011 to 2016.

The 33-year-old Joseph started his playing career at Michigan State under Tom Izzo, but transferred to Vermont after two seasons.