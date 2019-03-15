        <
        >

          Smart returns to LSU lineup for SEC tourney loss

          play
          LSU's Smart cleared to play vs. Florida (0:49)

          Jimmy Dykes shares the latest on LSU guard Javonte Smart, who has been cleared to play in the Tigers' SEC tournament opener against Florida. (0:49)

          4:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          LSU guard Javonte Smart returned to the Tigers' SEC tournament opener against Florida on Friday, scoring 13 points off the bench in a 76-73 loss.

          Smart, averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers, was held out of LSU's regular-season finale against Vanderbilt after his recruitment reportedly was linked to FBI wiretaps that included LSU coach Will Wade.

          The school said in a release that Smart had fully cooperated in a joint investigation between LSU and the NCAA.

          Wade remains off the LSU sideline, as he has declined to meet with the school and NCAA until the federal government inquiry is complete.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices