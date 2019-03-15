Tennessee's Grant Williams is the best player on the SEC's best team. Earlier this week, Williams became the league's first back-to-back player of the year since Arkansas' Corliss Williamson in 1994 and 1995. But pegged as undersized, he's projected as a late first-round pick.

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, where ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects the Vols as a two seed, we asked ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony to break down Williams' game, the strengths and the weaknesses, then asked Williams himself to respond.

Next up for Williams: Third-seeded Tennessee takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 6 seed, in the SEC Tournament's quarterfinals (9 p.m. ET on SEC Network).

JONATHAN GIVONY, ESPN DRAFT EXPERT: He's one of the smartest, toughest and most productive players in college basketball. He's a phenomenal passer, a versatile defender and has a soft touch. If he were 2 inches taller, we'd be talking lottery.

WILLIAMS: I never understood the height thing. I've thought of it as a competitive mindset. That's how I grew up. It's the same way if a guard is 5-foot-10 going against guys that are 6-foot-6; it doesn't matter if he's producing.

GIVONY: Because of his size and below-the-rim style, he's compared to Chuck Hayes and Udonis Haslem. But he has been more productive than them in college. He's not as long, but you hear Draymond comparisons too.

WILLIAMS: If you look at those guys, they've got something in common: They're winners. You look at Draymond or PJ Tucker, their speed allows them to beat bigger defenders off the dribble, and they're versatile on defense. For me, I definitely can guard multiple positions but can improve, especially on the perimeter.

GIVONY: Going into workouts, he needs to show teams that he can shoot it consistently from NBA range. He has it in him, but for whatever reason, he takes just 1.3 3s per game. But he's an 83 percent free throw shooter. That's an encouraging sign.

WILLIAMS: Why settle for the deep 3 when I can score within 17 feet or drive aggressively and put a foul on a guy? Freshman year, it started inside with hooks; sophomore year, midrange and turnarounds; and this year I've extended to the college [3] and farther out. But I want to hear I have to improve in a certain area. It'll help me become a more complete player.

GIVONY: Shooting 3s is going to have to become a big part of his game because he's not going to be able to rely on bullying guys in the paint and getting to the free throw line.

WILLIAMS: Whatever my team needs. You don't have teams adapt to you. There are only certain guys [you do that for]. I'll do what it takes to win.