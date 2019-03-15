UNLV parts ways with Menzies after 3 seasons

UNLV has parted ways with head coach Marvin Menzies after three seasons, the school announced Friday.

Menzies took over in 2016 after Chris Beard left the Runnin' Rebels for Texas Tech less than three weeks after being hired. Beard had replaced Todd Simon, who was the interim coach after Dave Rice was fired midway through the 2015-16 campaign.

Menzies, who spent one season as an assistant coach at UNLV in 2004-05, went 48-48 in his three seasons in the desert. The Rebels struggled to an 11-21 record his first season in charge, won 20 games last season, then went 17-14 this season. They finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West Conference.

"I want to thank Coach Menzies for calming the waters and building a strong foundation for our men's basketball program over the past three years," UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. "A change of this significance impacts many good people. It was not taken lightly. Ultimately, after a thoughtful and methodical review, I felt a new direction was necessary for the long-term, best interests of the program and our athletics department. We wish Coach Menzies and his family all the best as their journey continues."

Before taking over at UNLV, Menzies, 57, was the head coach at New Mexico State for nine seasons, winning three regular-season championships and making five NCAA tournament appearances.