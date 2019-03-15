Texas A&M fires Kennedy after 14-18 season

Texas A&M has fired head coach Billy Kennedy, the school announced Friday.

Kennedy, 55, was in charge of the Aggies for eight seasons. He led them to the NCAA tournament twice, in 2016 and 2018, reaching the Sweet 16 on both occasions. A&M split the SEC regular-season title in 2016, but finished better than seventh in the league just one other time during Kennedy's tenure.

After going 137-98 in his first seven seasons in College Station, Kennedy led the Aggies to a 14-18 record (6-12 in the SEC) this season.

"Billy's tenure included some great memories and remarkable achievements," Texas A&M director of athletics Scott Woodward said. "He represented our program and Texas A&M University with distinction. Without question, Billy Kennedy is a first-class person. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Billy and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best."

Kennedy has dealt with health issues since his arrival in College Station, receiving a diagnosis of early-stage Parkinson's disease in 2011. He briefly left the team to undergo treatment.

Before taking over at A&M, Kennedy spent 13 seasons as a head coach at Murray State, Southeastern Louisiana and Centenary. He went to two NCAA tournaments. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Miami, California, Creighton, Texas A&M, Tulane, Northwestern State, Wyoming, New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana.

"My family and I are grateful for the chance we've had to be Aggies," Kennedy said in a prepared statement. "We have forever been impacted by the amazing Aggie family we have been allowed to embrace. ... This is a special place and it has been a blessing to represent this university."

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams is expected to be among the potential replacements, sources told ESPN. Other potential names include Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Texas Tech's Chris Beard.