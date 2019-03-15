Nebraska to decide Miles' status at season's end

CHICAGO -- Nebraska will make a decision on coach Tim Miles' status after the season ends, athletic director Bill Moos announced Friday.

Moos issued a statement shortly after the Cornhuskers lost 66-62 to No. 19 Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Despite only six healthy scholarship players, Nebraska beat Rutgers and No. 21 Maryland in the first two rounds of the tournament, after beating Iowa in overtime Sunday in its regular-season finale. The Huskers are 18-16 and went 6-14 in the Big Ten.

"We will await Sunday's announcement to see if we receive an invitation to participate in the NIT," Moos said in a prepared statement. "Once our season is completed, my evaluation of our men's basketball program will draw to a close."

Editor's Picks No. 19 Wisconsin tops Nebraska 66-62 in Big 10 tourney Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice hit a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left and No. 19 Wisconsin beat pesky Nebraska 66-62 on Friday to advance to the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

Moos didn't attend Nebraska's past two Big Ten tournament games but has been in communication with Miles, who is 115-113 in seven seasons at the school. He has led the Huskers to one NCAA tournament appearance and an NIT appearance last season despite a 13-5 record in the Big Ten.

"I love coaching, I love being at Nebraska, I love this group of guys," Miles said. "As you move forward, in this business, I want to keep going and whatever happens just happens. I really don't think I'd make a very good insurance salesman or financial guy. ... It's coaching."

Last April, Miles received a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season. Moos, who came to Nebraska in 2017, did not hire Miles, who is 399-332 in 24 years as a college coach.

"He's a good coach," senior guard James Palmer said. "He recruited me hard coming here. He's a good dude off the court, and he takes care of us, so I think he should definitely stay."