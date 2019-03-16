Sources: Dunleavy out at Tulane after 4-27 year

Tulane has parted ways with Mike Dunleavy Sr. after three seasons, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected Saturday.

Dunleavy, 64, was hired in 2016 after the Green Wave let go of Ed Conroy. It was Dunleavy's first foray into college coaching after spending his entire coaching career in the NBA. Prior to taking over at Tulane, Dunleavy hadn't coached since 2010 with the Los Angeles Clippers. He had previously made stops with the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Tulane went 6-25 in Dunleavy's first season, but improved dramatically to 14-17 last season. The Green Wave started 13-8 before struggling toward the end of the campaign. This season, Tulane finished 4-27 and went winless in AAC play.

Dunleavy is the father of Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy and former NBA veteran Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Former Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy is a potential replacement candidate, sources told ESPN.

The Times-Picayune first reported the news of Dunleavy's firing.