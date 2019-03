2019 NCAA tournament TV times and channels

The NCAA tournament will tip off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night, with the majority of the madness getting underway just after noon on Thursday, March 21. Here is tune-in information for every game in the first and second rounds.

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four, Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 6:40 p.m. ET -- truTV

No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont, approx. 9:10 p.m. ET -- truTV

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four, Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, 6:40 p.m. ET -- truTV

No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Arizona State, approx. 9:10 p.m. ET -- truTV

Thursday, March 21 -- First Round

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (Des Moines, Iowa), 12:15 p.m. ET -- CBS

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU (Jacksonville, Florida), 12:40 p.m. ET -- truTV

No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn (Salt Lake City), 1:30 p.m. ET -- TNT

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State (Hartford, Connecticut), 2 p.m. ET -- TBS

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State (Des Moines), approx. 2:45 p.m. ET -- CBS

No. 11 Temple/Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland (Jacksonville), approx. 3:10 p.m. ET -- truTV

No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas (Salt Lake City), approx. 4 p.m. ET -- TNT

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette (Hartford), approx. 4:30 p.m. ET -- TBS

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada (Des Moines), 6:50 p.m. ET -- TNT

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Jacksonville), 7:10 p.m. ET -- CBS

No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova (Hartford, Connecticut), 7:20 p.m. ET -- TBS

No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (Salt Lake City), 7:27 p.m. ET -- truTV

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan (Des Moines), approx. 9:20 p.m. ET -- TNT

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford (Jacksonville), approx. 9:40 p.m. ET -- CBS

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue (Hartford), approx. 9:50 p.m. ET -- TBS

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse (Salt Lake City), approx. 9:57 p.m. ET -- truTV

Friday, March 22 -- First Round