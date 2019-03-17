Michigan State G Ahrens stretchered off court

Michigan State (27-6, 18-4) reserve guard Kyle Ahrens was placed on a stretcher by paramedics and transported off the court after suffering a leg injury in the first half of Michigan State's matchup against Michigan (28-5, 17-5) in the Big Ten tournament title game at Chicago's United Center Sunday.

Ahrens landed awkwardly on a play and collapsed to the floor, screaming in pain. Paramedics put an air cast on his left leg.

Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens is attended by teammates after suffering an injury in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during the championship game of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

His teammates had an emotional reaction to the sight of Ahrens, who has battled a back injury throughout the season, writhing in pain as paramedics treated him. Michigan State forward Nick Ward openly wept as he stood near his teammate. Spartans coach Tom Izzo bent down and held Ahrens' hand. When he got up, he wiped tears from his eyes.

Ahrens is a junior who has averaged 4.8 points per game for a Michigan State squad that could affect its seed with a win over the Wolverines. But the loss of Ahrens seemed to have a significant emotional effect on the entire team.