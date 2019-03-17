UVa, UNC, Duke, Gonzaga get NCAA top seeds

Duke is revealed to be the No. 1 overall seed, leading the East region in the NCAA tournament. (3:16)

Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in this year's men's basketball NCAA tournament, while the selection committee also gave top seeds to fellow ACC teams Virginia and North Carolina, as well as Gonzaga.

Earning the top seed is no guarantee of success for Zion Williamson and company. Since overall seeds began in 2004, only three went on to win the national title -- Florida in 2007, Kentucky in 2012, and Louisville in 2013 (which was later vacated).

Editor's Picks NCAA tournament 2019: What to know about every team in the bracket The 68 teams have been revealed for the 2019 NCAA tournament. Here's your brief look at every one.

This year's bracket marks the second time three teams from a single conference are No. 1 seeds, joining the Big East in 2009. That year, the only other top seed, North Carolina, won the tournament.

Belmont, and Temple were the last four at-large teams included in the 68-team bracket. They will play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the tournament begins in earnest on Thursday.

Belmont is the first team from the Ohio Valley Conference to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament since Middle Tennessee did so in 1987. The Bruins will take on Temple, with the winner to face Maryland in the East region.

Arizona State will take on St. John's in the other game between at-large teams in Dayton. The winner will face Buffalo.

Tournament Challenge 2019 Fill out your bracket for a chance to win $10,000 in Amazon.com gift cards and a trip for two (2) to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational! Fill out your brackets

Receiving No. 2 seeds were Tennessee, which matched its highest-ever seed, Michigan State, Kentucky and Michigan.

LSU, Purdue, Houston and Texas Tech are the 3-seeds, while Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Kansas and Florida State were all seeded at No. 4.

The three teams from the ACC as No. 1 seeds ties a record for one conference.

"They earned their right to be there,'' Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir, the chair of the selection committee, said on CBS Sunday.

play 4:52 North Carolina and Kentucky lead the way in the Midwest Region North Carolina and Kentucky get the top seeds in the Midwest Region. Another blue blood Kansas checks in as the No. 4 seed in this region.

Virginia gets a top seed for the second straight year, hoping to avoid another colossal embarrassment; the Cavaliers will face Gardner-Webb a year after becoming the first top seed to lose to a No. 16 since the bracket went to 64 teams in 1985.

The bracket, as always, included a few surprises and a few more debatable decisions from the selection committee that's been holed up at a Manhattan hotel this week, crunching the numbers.

Mid-major Belmont was one of seven teams from non-power conferences to earn at-large bids. That was the highest number since 2015. Other bubble teams were Temple, Arizona and St. Johns. Missing the tournament were Alabama, TCU, Indiana and UNC Greensboro.

Michigan State made a strong bid for a No. 1 seed with its win Sunday over Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Instead, it was put on the '2' line, with a potential Elite Eight matchup against Duke in a tough East region.

Muir said Michigan State leapfrogged another No. 2 seed, Kentucky, by winning the Big Ten but "at the same token, we thought Michigan and Michigan State would both be on the '2' line.''

Muir, said his group examined how well teams did against teams in the top quadrant of the NET rankings, which replaced RPI as a metric this season.

Muir said teams like Belmont (2-2 against Quadrant 1 teams) that did well in limited opportunities against Quadrant 1 teams were favored over teams like NC State (3-9 vs. Quadrant 1), which did not make the most of its many opportunities.

"Belmont's interesting," Muir said. "They made the most of the opportunities they had. They had two wins in Quad 1 and we just thought that they were a phenomenal basketball team -- very high on the offensive front, offensive efficiency. We thought they were deserving; they belong in the field."

Based on this methodology, a team's specific NET ranking when compared to other candidates appeared to matter less than their results against teams in NET ranking quadrants. At 32, NC State had the highest NET ranking among teams left out, followed by Clemson (35). For the last four teams in, Belmont's NET ranking was 47, Temple 56, St. John's 63, St. John's 73.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.