A quick guide to the seniors playing in their final NCAA tournament

The NCAA tournament is a showcase for America's most talented players, some of whom are seniors. For multiple veterans, this will be the final performance on a national stage. Some have pro aspirations, but most of the players on this list will play somewhere outside the NBA. Their contributions the past four years, to be sure, are worth recognizing. Here's a selection of the best, broken out by those from major conferences and those from traditional one-bid leagues. We've listed them in the order they'll appear this week, so you can be sure to catch your final glimpse of some of the nation's best:

Tournament Challenge 2019 Fill out your bracket for a chance to win $10,000 in Amazon.com gift cards and a trip for two (2) to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational! Fill out your brackets

Seniors from major conferences

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Thursday vs. Louisville (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

The durable big man has averaged double figures the past four years, and he has played a key role in Minnesota's two NCAA tournament appearances the past three seasons. He's averaging 14.8 PPG and 11.5 RPG this season.

Reid Travis, Kentucky Wildcats, Thursday vs. Abilene Christian (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

The grad transfer starred at Stanford before joining John Calipari's team and emerging as a key member of his frontcourt. He worked hard to correct his weaknesses, as proven by his jump from a 46 percent clip from the free throw line during his freshman year at Stanford to a 73 percent mark this season with Kentucky.

Phil Booth, Villanova Wildcats, Thursday vs. Saint Mary's (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS)

It seems like he has been playing for Villanova for the past decade. That's because Booth, who made the All-Tournament Team during the team's run to the 2016 title and averaged double figures for last year's national-title team, won two rings before playing his best basketball (18.6 PPG, 3.8 APG) for this year's Big East regular-season and conference tournament champions.

Josh Perkins, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Thursday vs. Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View (7:27 p.m. ET, TruTV)

The veteran Gonzaga guard has been a staple of Mark Few's most successful years. During his career, he has averaged 10.2 PPG, 4.6 APG and 1.1 SPG while connecting on 39 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Dean Wade, Kansas State Wildcats, Friday vs. UC Irvine (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

He's questionable for the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row due to a foot injury. It's an unfortunate situation for a player who has played a significant role on Kansas State's three consecutive NCAA tournament teams.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers, Friday vs. Oregon (4:30 p.m., TBS)

Happ withdrew from the NBA draft last summer and decided to return to Wisconsin to make himself a more versatile prospect. Few players have ever averaged 17.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 4.6 APG, which is what Happ is doing this season.

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Friday vs. Liberty (7:27 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Mississippi State is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade after Weatherspoon connected on 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. He has helped Ben Howland restore a program that struggled through some dark years.

Luke Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels, Friday vs. Iona (9:20 p.m., TNT)

North Carolina's leader won a national title as a key reserve with the program during the 2016-17 season. He's averaging 14.7 PPG and 10.5 RPG for a North Carolina squad that secured a 1-seed on Selection Sunday.

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina Tar Heels, Friday vs. Iona (9:20 p.m., TNT)

Yes, we know he has a future at the next level after averaging 16.9 PPG and connecting on 47 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. But the Pitt transfer flew under the radar as a member of a struggling Panthers squad before he made the right move and joined the Tar Heels.

Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech Hokies, Friday vs. St. Louis (9:57 p.m., TruTV)

Virginia Tech announced Sunday that the senior shooter would return to play in the NCAA tournament after missing 12 games with a foot injury. He has made 38 percent of his 3-pointers in his four-year career.

Seniors from traditional one-bid leagues

Darnell Edge, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, Tuesday vs. Prairie View A&M (6:40 p.m. ET, TruTV)

The Fairleigh Dickinson standout averaged 16.4 PPG. He also scored 21 points in the Northeast Conference tournament championship game.

Dylan Windler, Belmont Bruins, Tuesday vs. Temple (9:10 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Windler has been one of the nation's most effective seniors, averaging 21.4 points and 10.7 rebounds for a Belmont team that can really score. Windler enters the NCAA tournament with 205 career 3-pointers.

Alex Copeland, Yale Bulldogs, Thursday vs. LSU (12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Yale's point guard finished with 25 points (77.8 percent from the charity stripe), seven assists and two rebounds in a win over Harvard in the Ivy League tournament title game. He was a first-team all-Ivy League selection.

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern Huskies, Thursday vs. Kansas (4 p.m. ET, TNT)

Since transferring from San Diego, he has averaged 17.8 PPG for a Northeastern squad that is going to its first NCAA tournament since 2015.

Fletcher Magee, Wofford Terriers, Thursday vs. Seton Hall (9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

He's the catalyst for a Wofford squad that is one of America's more accurate teams from beyond the arc (41.6 percent). After averaging 20.5 PPG and making 43 percent of his 3-point attempts, he was named Southern Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

B.J. Stith, Old Dominion Monarchs, Thursday vs. Purdue (9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

After spending a year at Virginia, he transferred to Old Dominion, where he produced an impressive three-year run that concluded with his team's first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2011. He is averaging 16.9 PPG and 7.4 RPG this season.

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky Norse, Friday vs. Texas Tech (1:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

The Northern Kentucky star has led the program to its second NCAA tournament appearance in three years. In four seasons, he has averaged 15.9 PPG and 8.3 RPG while making 37 percent of his 3-point attempts.

David Efianayi, Gardner-Webb Bulldogs, Friday vs. Virginia (3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV)

The Gardner-Webb senior is averaging 18.3 PPG and connecting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts. He went from starting three games as a freshman to anchoring an NCAA tournament team.

CJ Massinburg, Buffalo Bulls, Friday vs. Arizona State/St. John's (4 p.m., TNT)

After scoring 19 points in last year's first-round upset of Arizona, he started the season with a 43-point effort in a win over West Virginia. Massinburg (18.3 PPG) has contributed to three NCAA tournament teams in four years.

Rickey McGill, Iona Gaels, Friday vs. North Carolina (9:20 p.m., TNT)

The Iona star has averaged double digits the past three seasons. He has made 55 percent of his shots inside the arc for Tim Cluess' squad and reached the NCAA tournament all four years on campus.