TCU fires assistant after allegations in FBI case

TCU has fired assistant coach Corey Barker amid an FBI corruption investigation.

Earlier this month, the federal government filed a superseding indictment against former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins that alleged Barker in 2017 accepted $6,000 in bribes to steer players toward Dawkins' new agency.

Barker was placed on administrative leave following the indictment, which did not charge him with a crime. His profile is no longer listed on the school's website, and the athletic department confirmed Monday night that he is no longer employed by the university.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCU asked Barker about the allegations in the indictment and then terminated his employment after the coach declined an interview on the advice of counsel.

His firing occurred before the Big 12 tournament, the newspaper reported. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said Monday that he could not confirm Barker's status with the team.

"I don't know all the details. I don't really know any of the details as far as that, so I can't really comment on it as far as going forward 'cause I really don't know the details that were discussed. So I really can't comment any more than I care to," Dixon said on the Big 12 conference call.

Code and Dawkins were sentenced to six months in a federal minimum-security prison in a separate federal criminal case. They were accused of conspiring to funnel money from Adidas to the families of high-profile recruits to influence them to sign with Adidas-sponsored schools, including Kansas, Louisville and NC State.

TCU was one of the "first four out" teams to miss the NCAA tournament and will host Sam Houston State in the NIT on Wednesday.