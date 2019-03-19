St. Joseph's fires Martelli after 34-year run

Saint Joseph's has parted ways with head coach Phil Martelli after 34 years at the university, it was announced on Tuesday.

Martelli, 64, had been the head coach of the Hawks since 1995 and was an assistant coach for the previous 10 seasons.

"Today, Saint Joseph's announced its decision to make a leadership change in its men's basketball program," the school's release stated. "The University will immediately begin a search for a new head coach, with the goal of filling the position in the coming weeks.

"Coach Phil Martelli stands out among his peers in college basketball not only for his long tenure and the many accolades that he and his teams have achieved, but also for his engagement with the community and his service as an ambassador for SJU. The University recognizes and celebrates the history and heart that Coach Martelli brought to the program and thanks him for his long service, dedication and stewardship."

During his time at the helm in Philadelphia, the Hawks made seven NCAA tournament appearances and six NIT appearances. They had a historic season in 2004, winning their first 27 games en route to the Elite Eight behind the star backcourt of Jameer Nelson and Delonte West. Martelli earned National Coach of the Year honors that season. St. Joe's won four Atlantic 10 regular-season championships during Martelli's tenure.

The Hawks had struggled the last three seasons, failing to finish above .500 overall. This year, they went 14-19 overall and 6-12 in the Atlantic 10.

In Martelli's 24 seasons as head coach, he went 444-328.

"As basketball is an important strategic asset for Saint Joseph's, the University will move forward with the intent to build upon its storied history, develop a sustained culture of excellence, and consistently compete for NCAA Tournament appearances and conference championships," the school said.