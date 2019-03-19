Little Rock's Tucker to be coveted as transfer

Little Rock wing Rayjon Tucker is leaving the program as a graduate transfer, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Tucker, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, is expected to be one of the most sought-after transfers this spring.

A second-team all-Sun Belt player this season, Tucker averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He started his career at Florida Gulf Coast, playing two seasons for the Eagles before transferring to Little Rock. Tucker sat out last season due to NCAA transfer regulations.

Tucker will be eligible immediately at his next school.