KSU's Wade (foot) likely to miss tourney again

Kansas State Wildcats coach Bruce Weber told reporters Tuesday that star forward Dean Wade is doubtful for the NCAA tournament due to a lingering foot injury.

Wade missed the Big 12 tournament after he "tweaked" his foot multiple times down the stretch of the season, most recently against Oklahoma in the regular-season finale.

This will be the second year in a row that Wade is injured heading into the NCAA tournament. Last season, Wade suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the Big 12 tournament and played only eight minutes during Kansas State's run to the Elite Eight. Wade also missed six games back in December and early January with a foot injury.

The 6-foot-10 power forward was Kansas State's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Kansas State (25-8, 14-4 in the Big 12), which shared the Big 12 regular-season title, went 5-3 without Wade this season.

The 4-seed Wildcats face 13-seed UC Irvine in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.