          2019 NCAA tournament and Final Four predictions

          play
          Who will be taking home the national title? (4:47)

          Dick Vitale, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Rece Davis share their predictions for who is going to survive and capture the men's basketball national title. (4:47)

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          ESPN's college basketball contributors have filled out their brackets and made their selections for the 2019 NCAA tournament. Here's a look at all of the Final Four predictions, as well as our group's picks to win the 2019 national championship.

