Split decision: Coach to face UK with torn pants

The Wildcats will have a tough time against No. 2 Kentucky according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. (0:20)

No. 15 Abilene Christian's first dance will be a short one (0:20)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding owns one suit. He ripped a hole in his pants celebrating the Southland Conference tournament championship.

With no time to get it fixed, Golding only had one option when it came time to pack up for the NCAA tournament and a first-round matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

"I'm coaching in my baby blue suit, and I'm going to have a hole in my butt, man," Golding said to laughter during his media availability Wednesday.

Here is the full story: After his team clinched its first NCAA tournament berth with a 77-60 win over New Orleans, he started jumping up and down and hugging associate head coach Brette Tanner.

It was then that he felt a hole rip in his the bottom of his pants.

When the team arrived back in Abilene, he went to the local suit shop.

"We've got one suit place in town, that's it. And they couldn't get it done," Golding said. "I guess you've got to alter and do some stuff."

Tournament Challenge 2019 Fill out your bracket for a chance to win $10,000 in Amazon.com gift cards and a trip for two (2) to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational! Fill out your brackets

Golding started the season with two suits, but he left one in an airport en route to play Nicholls in February.

"True story," he said.

He bought khakis and a shirt so he would have something to wear. However, considering this is the NCAA tournament, Golding felt his only option was to wear his ripped suit pants.

"I haven't got my bonus yet, either," Golding said, explaining why he couldn't buy a new one. "I just found out I don't get that until June 1, I think. I heard somebody was going to start a GoFundMe page; I would appreciate it, any help I can get."