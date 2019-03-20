        <
          Cuse's Howard out indefinitely for policy violation

          6:07 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Syracuse guard Frank Howard will not play in the NCAA tournament for an "indefinite period of time" due to a violation of athletic department policy, the school announced Wednesday.

          The senior guard is averaging 8.9 points and 27 minutes per game.

          Syracuse plays No. 9-seeded Baylor in a first-round game in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Coach Jim Boeheim confirmed Howard would not play in that game, and side-stepped a question about whether Howard would be eligible to play should the Orange advance.

