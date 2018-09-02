        <
          Best of 2019 NCAA tournament Thursday

          Who will be taking home the national title? (4:47)

          Dick Vitale, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Rece Davis share their predictions for who is going to survive and capture the men's basketball national title. (4:47)

          Sep 1, 2018
          • ESPN.com

          The Round of 64 in the 2019 NCAA tournament tipped off Thursday. Here's a look at some of the top sights and sounds as the first round began.

          Bets to keep an eye on for the NCCA tourney on Thursday

          Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson, Stanford Steve and Chris Fallica reveal their best bets for Thursday's slate of games in the NCAA tournament.

