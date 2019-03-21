Washington extends hoops coach Mike Hopkins

Washington has given basketball coach Mike Hopkins an extension though the 2024-25 season, the school announced Thursday.

"I couldn't be happier to be at the University of Washington," Hopkins said in a statement. "I've always said 'people, place and potential' matter and Washington is exactly where I want to be. Our program is surrounded by great people and we've made some great strides in our first two years here. I'm very excited for the future of Husky basketball and am grateful for the support of the University and our awesome Husky fans!"

Hopkins has been at Washington for two seasons and has twice won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors, compiling a 47-21 record. This season, he led the Huskies (26-8, 15-3 Pac-12) to their first regular-season conference title since the 2011-12 season and their first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

Washington, a No. 9 seed, will play No. 8 seed Utah State (28-6) Friday in a first-round game in Columbus, Ohio.

"Coach Hopkins has led our men's basketball program back to national prominence in just two short years and I couldn't be more ecstatic to extend his contract," athletic director Jen Cohen said in making the announcement. "Not only has Coach Hopkins made an immediate impact on the on-court success of our men's basketball program, but he has fully embraced this campus and the entire city of Seattle."