Sources: Colonials set to hire Siena's Christian

George Washington is expected to hire Siena's Jamion Christian as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Christian will replace Maurice Joseph, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons at the helm.

Christian, 36, is a Virginia native who spent this past season at Siena after spending six at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary's. He went to two NCAA tournaments with the Mountaineers, then finished in a five-way tie for second place in the MAAC at Siena this season.

Siena now has a head-coaching vacancy for the second year in a row, as the Saints fired Jimmy Patsos last spring.