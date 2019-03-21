Duke center Bolden will return for tournament

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says Marques Bolden, who missed the ACC tournament with a sprained knee, will play Friday in top-seeded Duke's NCAA tournament opener against North Dakota State, but key reserve Jack White is likely out with a hamstring injury.

Bolden, a 6-11 center, started 21 of Duke's first 31 games, compiling a team-leading 55 blocked shots. He averages 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, making 60.4 percent of his field-goal attempts

White, a junior shooting forward who is one of the team captains, is averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds off the bench. He suffered his injury during the ACC championship game and did not play the final 9:48 of the Blue Devils' win against Florida State.

Duke opens with the Bison at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Columbia, S.C.